And then there is the trio of anxiety, PTSD, and survivor's guilt that are attached to me like a shadow. Anxiety is the largest of the three. After all, the body that still houses me has betrayed me once. It will surely do it again. The realization that I suffer from PTSD did not manifest until I reached my terminable date—five years, and I learned that nearly every other person on the trial with me had either passed or relapsed. Why haven't I? When will I? Cue the anxiety. Now, I hyper-panic over everything, sure that each hangnail, bruise, or hiccup is the beast's return.