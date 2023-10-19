An Aesthetics Rejuvenation Expert's Top 3 Ways To Firm Your Skin
I haven’t dabbled in any cosmetic injectables yet, but if (and probably when) I do, I pray I’ll have the opportuniy to consult Lisa Goodman, MPAS. The aesthetics rejuvenation specialist and founder of Goodskin Clinics is known for her subtle, “European” aesthetic that calls upon holistic, individualized modalities to deliver a natural-looking appearance. Her "untouched" work makes you look refreshed rather than waxlike, and it’s not complete without consistent at-home care.
Goodman has tons of advice to share about skin sagging (it’s a good thing you can listen to her wax poetic on Clean Beauty School), but for now, find three of her most coveted skin-firming tips below:
Strengthen the skin barrier
Your skin is your largest organ, and its barrier shields it (and thus, you) from irritants and environmental aggressors. When your barrier is compromised, it can lead to chronic inflammation in the entire body and lead to accelerated skin aging, like wrinkles, dark spots, and lack of firmness.
“So, when selecting products, pay attention to those that highlight barrier repair and healing,” Goodman recommends. Think of your classic hydrators to replenish and retain moisture in the skin, but don’t forget about ingredients that operate on a deeper, functional level.
“Ingredients such as epidermal growth factors (EGF), hyaluronic acid, and peptides aren't just buzzwords; they genuinely contribute to a robust skin barrier and aid in the natural healing process,” Goodman adds. It’s why she developed her own exclusive EGF Complex (found in her RMÉD Renewal and Radiance serums), as it actually stimulates the skin's innate repair mechanisms.
You can read more about topical firming ingredients here (including the biggest red flags), but know that Goodman’s line-up features high-tech players that actually can shimmy past the skin barrier and work their magic.
Don’t overlook the brows
Your eyebrows can easily “age” your appearance. Those face framers naturally sag over time, yet it takes precision to lift them naturally; ignore those arches (or overwhelm them with filler and Botox), and they can appear droopy or flat. “Believe it or not, these missteps can add a significant age gap to one's appearance,” Goodman shares.
So when lifting your brows—be it with pencils, gels, or professional treatments—make sure you don’t go overboard. For instance, “When Botox is improperly administered to the brows, it can result in a frozen or unnatural look that can age even a 30-year-old, making them appear 20 years older,” Goodman says. The same logic can apply to brow grooming products (pomades, concealers, and whatnot): The best tips for mature skin often have a less-is-more approach.
Maintain bone & muscle
Ah, but skin aging isn't just about the skin’s surface. As Goodman previously shared during an episode of Clean Beauty School, skin aging actually comprises a mix of changes to the bone structure, muscles, lymphatic system, fat, and then skin.
As we lose bone and muscle over time, our facial structure becomes imbalanced in a way that reads as aging. That said, one of Goodman’s main healthy aging tips is to retain bone and muscle.
“For bone health, weight-bearing exercises, like walking, play a crucial role,” she notes. “Additionally, maintaining optimal vitamin levels, particularly vitamin D in tandem with calcium, is essential.” Granted, some aspects of bone structure are based on genetics, but there are some factors you can control. (Feel free to brush up on more ways to maintain bone health here.)
As for enhancing muscle, she recommends using “upward facial muscles” whenever you can. Meaning, prioritize muscle habits that have an upward motion—like lifting the brows and smiling—rather than “down muscles,” like frowning and furrowing.
Sure, these upward motions may cause expression lines, but it’s impossible to avoid emoting at all; sticking to these may not prevent fine lines, but they might just delay sagging. “Avoiding overuse of downward muscles, especially in the neck, can contribute to a more lifted appearance,” she adds. Consider it expert advice to keep on smiling.
The takeaway
To fully target skin sagging, you’ll want to approach it from multiple angles—skin barrier support, bone and muscle health, and even brow care can all play a role in how your complexion appears over time. Take it from Goodman and her work: The subtlest tweaks often make the biggest difference.
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.