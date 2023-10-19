Your skin is your largest organ, and its barrier shields it (and thus, you) from irritants and environmental aggressors. When your barrier is compromised, it can lead to chronic inflammation in the entire body and lead to accelerated skin aging, like wrinkles, dark spots, and lack of firmness.

“So, when selecting products, pay attention to those that highlight barrier repair and healing,” Goodman recommends. Think of your classic hydrators to replenish and retain moisture in the skin, but don’t forget about ingredients that operate on a deeper, functional level.

“Ingredients such as epidermal growth factors (EGF), hyaluronic acid, and peptides aren't just buzzwords; they genuinely contribute to a robust skin barrier and aid in the natural healing process,” Goodman adds. It’s why she developed her own exclusive EGF Complex (found in her RMÉD Renewal and Radiance serums), as it actually stimulates the skin's innate repair mechanisms.

You can read more about topical firming ingredients here (including the biggest red flags), but know that Goodman’s line-up features high-tech players that actually can shimmy past the skin barrier and work their magic.