Adventure Time: 5 Unexpected Places To Take Your Book This Summer

When a good read takes our mind on an adventure — there’s more entertainment underway. As a book engages our imagination, our brain reaps a slew of benefits. And it started when we were kids — research shows that imaginative reading develops higher activity in the area of the brain that cultivates mental images and understanding verbal cues. As adults, studies show that imagining something can actually strengthen the part of the brain involved in its real life execution. (You’re that much closer to shapeshifting!)

A good book may be an adventure in itself — but what happens when we take that book on an adventure? Double the fun. Reading is versatile: sure, you can read in bed before you sleep, but you can also read on a mountain top! Especially with all the forms of reading available now. Between print, audiobooks, and ebooks, your latest Penguin Random House title can follow wherever you go. Let’s see just how far we can take that with these 5 unexpected places for reading this summer: