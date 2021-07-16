Your Guide To Summer Reading: What You Need & What To Read

Wellness lovers are always in search of the products and practices that invoke the infamous "best self." I personally believe that our best selves come right to the surface behind the pages of a phenomenal book (ideally with a cold drink in hand, beside a turquoise body of water). Because when we're reading, the body relaxes, our imagination takes over, and we're blissfully in the moment. Who doesn't want more of that this summer?

As summer reading season is officially upon us, we are reminded that reading is one of the best ways to pass time. Not only because it benefits our brain but because it's quintessentially fun. This summer, perhaps more than ever, we have every reason to read our way to wellness, one leisurely page at a time. And this guide, with the latest titles by Penguin Random House and tips for the perfect reading sesh, will get you there: