Feeling Anxious? Use These 3 Acupressure Points To Calm Your Nerves, Stat

In my late 20s, I was burned by a pressure cooker explosion and was riddled with second- and third-degree burns on my body and face. It took a year to heal, but I’ve never totally healed from trauma and chronic anxiety. When I’m having minor anxiety or just need a timeout, I use these acupressure points on myself, my kids, and even my dog. These pressure points are an easy and fast go-to tool when you need to reconnect with your breath and help yourself calm down.

Acupressure is similar to acupuncture in that it stimulates certain points on the body that facilitate the mind-body connection. Acupressure, however, uses the healing touch of a finger to activate the benefits of the acupuncture points that run up and down our bodies. While I feel that acupuncture can be more effective because several needles can work harmoniously together to create optimum flow, acupressure is an excellent healing method when you want to address something quickly and you can’t get to an acupuncturist in the moment.