To break it down simply, pulling an ace card in a tarot reading is a sign of new beginnings. And the suit of cups is all about emotions, love, intuition, and relationships.

As tarot reader and author of The Big Book of Tarot Readings Sam Magdaleno explains, pulling the Ace of Cups, then, can mean that you’re in for new beginnings in any of those areas.

“In the Rider-Waite-Smith illustration, the Ace of Cups is overflowing,” she adds, “so you can think of it as an overflowing of love, creativity and inspiration headed your way.”

And since the Ace of Cups suggests a new beginning regarding feelings, emotions, and personal connections, Tarot reader Maisy Bristol adds, “It could mean that you meet someone special, you make a new friend, or you revamp a long-term relationship so it feels new again.”