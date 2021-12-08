Pulled The Ace Of Cups? It May Be A Green Light For Romance & More
In your traditional tarot deck, you’ll find 78 unique cards, each with different meanings. The Ace of Cups is particularly auspicious and signals some major prosperity ahead. Here’s what to know if you pull this card, according to tarot experts.
What does the Ace of Cups mean?
To break it down simply, pulling an ace card in a tarot reading is a sign of new beginnings. And the suit of cups is all about emotions, love, intuition, and relationships.
As tarot reader and author of The Big Book of Tarot Readings Sam Magdaleno explains, pulling the Ace of Cups, then, can mean that you’re in for new beginnings in any of those areas.
“In the Rider-Waite-Smith illustration, the Ace of Cups is overflowing,” she adds, “so you can think of it as an overflowing of love, creativity and inspiration headed your way.”
And since the Ace of Cups suggests a new beginning regarding feelings, emotions, and personal connections, Tarot reader Maisy Bristol adds, “It could mean that you meet someone special, you make a new friend, or you revamp a long-term relationship so it feels new again.”
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Ace of Cups upright in a love reading, take it as a good sign. Both Britsol and Magdaleno say this can indicate you’re going to meet someone new. Or if you’re in a relationship, they add, it can mean your relationship is going to the next level, or some aspect of the relationship is in for a positive change.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, this card can indicate some sort of falling out of love, whether that’s a full-blown breakup or simply losing feelings. “When it appears for a single person, it could be that a suitor that seemed really promising isn't going to stick around,” Bristol says.
“When this card is reversed the imagery shows the water being poured from the cup, reminding you to take care of yourself and practice some self-love and self-care,” Magdaleno adds.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
Sticking with the theme of new opportunities, pulling the Ace of Cups in a career reading suggests something is headed your way in your professional life, whether that’s a new job, a new responsibility within your current role, or even a new business partner or connection.
Bristol and Magdaleno both note it can also specifically relate to opportunities for more creativity and abundance in your career, from passion projects to raises.
When pulled in reverse:
Pulling the Ace of Cups in reverse in this reading can indicate a few things. For one, Bristol says, you may have missed a connection, or have tension in your workplace or with a coworker.
Magdaleno adds it can also mean you’re feeling uninspired in your job, “or feeling as if you're constantly giving but not receiving recognition in return.” Financially, you may be disappointed in your current position.
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you’ve asked your deck about a challenge you’re facing or will soon face, Magdaleno says you can take this card as a sign that the path ahead is generally clear and looking bright. That said, Bristol adds, it also serves as a reminder to stay open, be vulnerable, and allow people to see the real you.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, the Ace of Cups can indicate that you open up a bit too easily, leaping into things (especially relationships) “without considering what your deal breakers or boundaries are,” Bristol says. She adds it can also mean you’re self-sabotaging and ruining connections with others out of fear of getting hurt.
“Keep an eye on your own battery as you move forward to make sure you don't get too drained. Loss may be in the cards ahead,” Magdaleno adds.
The bottom line:
The Ace of Cups is an abundant card that typically signals prosperity ahead in most tarot readings. Whether you ask the cards about a relationship or what the future has in store for you, if you pull this card, prepare for your cup to overflow.
