In the weeks and months leading up to my trim, I was pulling out all the stops to try to hide the carnage. I was drenching my ends in conditioner and hair masks to add a dose of hydration. I was reaching for styling creams to help the bottom half of my hair become more manageable. I was pulling it into updos when I just couldn't figure out how to make my strands look healthy. I don't think I'm alone—the strangeness of this year means many have skipped regular appointments, hair included. And this has led to split ends.