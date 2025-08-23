FYI: This Is The Best Hair Oil To Mask Split Ends, Say Experts
This year I went 10 months without a trim. Obviously, to someone who forgoes salon visits more regularly, this number may seem paltry. But for me? A personal record. By the time I did make my way into an appointment—my stylist encouraged me (read: practically demanded) to take off a good 5 inches. Yes, my split ends and damage had gotten that bad.
In the weeks and months leading up to my trim, I was pulling out all the stops to try to hide the carnage. I was drenching my ends in conditioner and hair masks to add a dose of hydration. I was reaching for styling creams to help the bottom half of my hair become more manageable. I was pulling it into updos when I just couldn't figure out how to make my strands look healthy. I don't think I'm alone—the strangeness of this year means many have skipped regular appointments, hair included. And this has led to split ends.
Now, when people ask me about split ends—I'm upfront and honest. As basically any professional will tell you: You cannot fix them; you must snip them off. "Split ends are absolutely not repairable. Another downside to split ends? If they're not removed, the strand will split even farther, faster and unevenly as the hair grows," says hairstylist Josh Rosebrook about damaged hair.
However, if you are desperate between appointments, you can help the appearance (mask them, if you will). And this is where oils can come to play. So what's the best option out there? Turns out, it's the delightful argan oil.
Why you want to use argan oil on your split ends
It's worth repeating here: Argan oil is not going to fix or repair your ends. However, it will temporarily and superficially help improve the appearance of them. How and why? Thanks to its ability to gently coat the strand, lock in moisture, and improve shine.
First up, the nutrient profile of lipids helps it form a protective barrier around strands. "It's great for many conditions, especially dry, damaged hair because its trove of fatty acids lock moisture into the hair follicle," says Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an American Board Family Medicine physician and mbg Collective member, about argan oil for hair. "I use it on the ends of my hair to protect from heat-styling damage." But unlike heavier oils, this is light and fast-absorbing enough that it won't weigh hair down—making the ends appear lifeless.
Additionally, the oil helps strands reflect light—further masking any splits and frays. According to hairstylist Lucia Casazza, using argan oil can help transform the appearance when used on the ends: "I simply apply it as a leave-in treatment before and after a blowout for a clean, polished look with silky, smooth ends."
It's so easy to use as well: Work a small (dime-size) amount of the oil into your palms, warming it up. With your hands and fingers, gently apply it mid-shaft to tip on damp hair or prior to using a hot tool. For touch-ups, you can apply a pea-size amount to just the ends as needed.
The takeaway
If you're struggling with damaged ends right now, I highly suggest making an appointment. And in the meantime, argan oil can help you deal with the look of tattered ends.