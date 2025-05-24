"I always sit with a patient—I think it invites people to open up to talk more and sends a message that I'm not in a rush. And then I ask open-ended questions: How they're sleeping, how their relationships are, and what's going on with their sex life," she says. "I think it may seem weird to people. Sometimes people will say, 'Oh I'm actually just here for this skin thing,' but it's all connected... Sex is good for your skin and reduces stress. There's really good data on this."