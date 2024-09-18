Stray Conger says in some cases, your loved ones may describe you as someone who is frequently trying to "uncover who you truly are." For example, they might think that because you were engaged in short-term, heterosexual, high-libido connections for some time and now you have a same-gender partner with whom you are more focused on romance, that you have discovered a "truer" expression of your sexuality. But that's not the way you see it: These are simply two different, equally valid expressions of your sexuality that have made sense in specific periods of your life.