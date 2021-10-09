If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual

It’s important to take the time to understand your own boundaries and patterns so you can support yourself while dating. Queen says because there is a range of experiences among abrosexuals regarding the differing periods of attraction or lack thereof, the first thing would be for you to understand your patterns, if there are any. By understanding yourself, you’ll be better able to be open with partners about how you roll if that's what you choose to do.

“While I am biased toward being transparent, I realize there are situations when this is not safe or where a person doesn't really know their own patterns yet—I'm not trying to impose this, just encourage folks to ‘know thyself,’ as the sages would say,” she adds.

Stray Conger also recommends checking in with yourself frequently. She says connecting to how you are feeling in your body and in your attractions on a regular basis will help you to recognize early cues to when your interests are beginning to shift.

“Instead of fighting against an attribute that others may consider fickle, lean into the reality of how you experience relationships and learn about yourself in the process,” she says.