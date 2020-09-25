Short answer? Yes! Niacinamide actually carries similar benefits to vitamin C, anyway—that is, fading hyperpigmentation and minimizing fine lines. What’s more, research shows niacinamide can help stabilize notoriously fussy vitamin C.

Although, if your skin falls more on the sensitive side, you might want to proceed with caution, here. Some much older research has shown that mixing vitamin C—specifically the unstable ascorbic acid—with niacinamide can convert it to the compound niacin, which can cause flushing (read: blotchy, inflamed skin). That’s why many experts (including board-certified internist and holistic skin care expert Zion Ko Lamm, M.D., in a recent TikTok video) would advise to proceed with caution when layering the two ingredients, especially if your skin is already sensitive to niacinamide itself. However, the science may be a bit overstated: It actually takes extremely high heat for the two ingredients to convert to niacin, which is unlikely to happen at skin care formulations.

If you are at all worried, though, there is a way to reap the benefits of both without fear of flushing: “Let vitamin C completely dry prior to placing niacinamide,” Lamm notes in her video. That way, the ascorbic acid has a chance to settle into the skin, and there’s a smaller chance of combining the two actives.

Of course, you should always apply your skin care products thinnest to thickest: If you have a niacinamide serum and a vitamin C-infused moisturizer, apply the serum first and follow up with the cream. General skin care rules still apply, folks.