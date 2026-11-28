A Common Age-Related Change May Be An Overlooked Sign Of Liver Disease
You might notice that climbing stairs takes a little more effort or that your usual workout leaves you feeling more tired than it used to. Some muscle loss is a natural part of aging, but there's more to the story than just feeling weaker.
New research1 suggests that the balance between muscle and body fat may also offer clues about your liver health.
A study looked at this connection in older adults, focusing on a condition called sarcopenic obesity, which means having both lower muscle mass and excess body fat.
About the study
The study included 1,690 older adults with a typical age of 69 who attended community health checkups in Beijing.
Researchers measured their muscle mass, strength, and body fat, then used ultrasound scans to check for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), also known as fatty liver disease.
MASLD develops when too much fat builds up in the liver. It's now the most common chronic liver condition worldwide, making it important to understand the factors associated with it.
Researchers focused on sarcopenic obesity because looking at muscle and body fat together may reveal things that weight alone can't.
This muscle-and-fat combination was linked to higher odds of liver disease
More than half of the participants (58.6%) had MASLD. Those with sarcopenic obesity had higher odds of the condition than people who had neither low muscle mass nor excess body fat.
The link remained across all three definitions of sarcopenic obesity used in the study, even after researchers accounted for age, sex, and existing health conditions.
People with obesity alone also had higher odds of MASLD, and researchers couldn't establish a clear difference between the two groups. Sarcopenic obesity was also more common among men and people with diabetes.
Why your muscles matter for liver health
Your muscles do more than help you lift weights or carry groceries. They're also important for managing blood sugar and helping your body use energy.
As you get older, muscle mass and strength tend to decline. Having less muscle can make it harder for your body to manage blood sugar, while excess body fat can contribute to changes in metabolism that affect the liver.
This is one reason body composition matters.
Two people can weigh exactly the same but have very different amounts of muscle and body fat, which can influence their overall metabolic health.
The study found a connection between sarcopenic obesity and MASLD, but it can't tell us whether having less muscle and more body fat contributes to liver disease or whether the two simply occur together.
Two ways to support muscle health as you age
While the researchers didn't test specific lifestyle changes, strength training and adequate protein intake are two well-established ways to help preserve muscle.
- Make strength training a regular habit: Lifting weights, using resistance bands, or doing bodyweight exercises helps maintain muscle mass and strength. Aim for two to three sessions a week, adjusting to your fitness level.
- Get enough protein throughout the day: Your muscles need protein to repair and maintain tissue. Include sources like eggs, Greek yogurt, fish, chicken, tofu, or a protein supplement across your meals.
You don't need an elaborate routine to get started. A consistent mix of strength training and protein-rich meals can help give your muscles the support they need as you age.
The takeaway
Your muscles have a bigger job than making everyday tasks easier.
Keeping them strong supports blood sugar regulation and may be relevant to liver health, too. Consider it another good reason to make strength training and protein a regular part of your routine.