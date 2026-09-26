A 221K-Person Review Found A Surprising Exercise Sweet Spot For Pain
When you're in pain, even a normal workout can feel like a gamble. You might skip your usual walk because you're worried about making things worse, or push through discomfort and wonder if you're overdoing it.
A new review of exercise and pain research looked across hundreds of studies to find out how different types and amounts of exercise affect pain.
About the review
Researchers conducted an umbrella review, bringing together findings from 157 systematic reviews.
Together, those reviews included 2,736 randomized controlled trials and more than 221,000 people.
The research covered several types of pain, including musculoskeletal pain, headaches and migraines, cancer-related pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and pain associated with pregnancy and menopause.
Researchers also compared exercise intensity, duration, and frequency to see which approaches were linked to the greatest pain reduction.
The exercise sweet spot may be lower than expected
Exercise significantly reduced pain compared with not exercising across a wide range of conditions.
And there wasn't one clear winner. Walking and other aerobic exercise, resistance training, yoga, Pilates, and tai chi were all associated with less pain.
The bigger surprise came down to how much people exercised.
Lower-intensity programs were associated with greater pain reduction than moderate-to-vigorous programs.
Programs lasting less than 12 weeks also showed greater benefits than longer programs, while people exercising for less than 120 minutes per week experienced greater pain reduction than those exercising more.
Frequency was flexible, too. There was no meaningful difference between exercising once or twice a week and exercising three or more times per week.
So, more exercise wasn't necessarily linked to more pain relief in this analysis.
Why gentler exercise may be easier to sustain
This doesn't mean less exercise is inherently better. One possible explanation is adherence, or how well people stuck with their programs.
Many exercise studies provide structured routines or supervision. Once that support ends, participants may naturally exercise less, which could explain why longer programs didn't produce bigger benefits.
There's also a practical reason to start gently. When you're already dealing with pain, an intense workout can feel risky. A manageable starting point may make it easier to build confidence and keep moving without constantly worrying about a flare-up.
Exercise may ease pain through several pathways, including the release of endorphins and changes in brain chemicals involved in pain and mood. It may also influence inflammation and the endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate pain.
Making movement work in real life
The findings don't mean you need to avoid challenging exercise. They suggest you can start where you are and build from there.
- Start with what feels manageable: A short walk, gentle yoga session, or light resistance workout can be a reasonable starting point.
- Choose movement you enjoy: Several types of exercise were associated with pain relief, so there's no need to force yourself into a workout you dislike.
- Adjust when symptoms change: If pain flares up, scaling back doesn't mean you've failed. You can gradually return to more activity as symptoms settle.
The evidence was rated moderate overall because the quality of the underlying reviews varied.
Still, the findings were consistent across many conditions and exercise types, supporting movement as a useful part of pain management.
The takeaway
You don't need hours of exercise or punishing workouts to potentially ease pain. The sweet spot may be a manageable routine you can actually keep doing.