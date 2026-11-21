90% Of Patients Saw Their Pancreatic Cancer Controlled With This New Treatment
Pancreatic cancer can be especially difficult to treat once it spreads beyond the pancreas. At that point, treatment options become more limited, and chemotherapy doesn't always keep the disease from progressing.
Researchers are now testing whether adding a daily pill called daraxonrasib to standard chemotherapy could help.
In updated results from an early-stage trial presented November 20, 2026, the combination controlled metastatic pancreatic cancer (pancreatic cancer that has spread to other parts of the body) in more than 90% of participants.
It's an encouraging start, but there are still important questions to answer.
About the study
The Phase I/II trial included 61 people who had recently been diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer and hadn't yet received treatment for the disease after it spread. Everyone took daraxonrasib daily alongside two chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.
So, what does the pill actually do? Daraxonrasib targets several forms of RAS, a family of proteins that help tell cells when to grow and divide. That includes mutant KRAS (a faulty version of one RAS protein that's a known driver of pancreatic cancer).
More than 90% of pancreatic cancers have RAS mutations, and most carry mutations in KRAS specifically, which can leave these growth signals switched on. The drug is designed to block those signals and slow the cancer's growth.
The treatment controlled cancer in more than 90% of participants
Overall, 90.2% of participants had their cancer controlled. That means their tumors either shrank, disappeared from scans, or stopped growing. Participants were followed for a median of 18.3 months.
Looking more closely, 60.7% of participants saw their tumors shrink or disappear. This included five people (8.2%) whose tumors were no longer visible on scans.
Participants also went a median of 12.8 months before their cancer worsened or they died. Researchers call this progression-free survival. For context, most tumors treated with standard chemotherapy alone start to grow again after five to six months.
That difference sounds promising, but there's an important caveat: this early trial didn't include a group receiving chemotherapy alone.
So the five-to-six-month figure is background rather than a head-to-head result, and researchers can't yet say how much of the 12.8-month result came from adding daraxonrasib.
There's still more to learn about the treatment
A 90% disease-control rate doesn't mean 90% of people saw their tumors shrink.
Some had tumors that stayed the same size, which can still be a meaningful result when treating an aggressive cancer. And having no detectable tumors on a scan doesn't necessarily mean the cancer is gone for good.
The results also don't yet show whether the combination helps people live longer than standard chemotherapy.
Researchers are now testing daraxonrasib in a global Phase III trial called RASolute-303. It compares the drug on its own and alongside chemotherapy with chemotherapy alone.
That comparison should give researchers a clearer idea of whether adding the pill leads to better outcomes.
What this means for people navigating pancreatic cancer
For now, daraxonrasib combined with chemotherapy is still being studied as a first treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.
In the U.S., the FDA has approved RASONQUE for certain people with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer, or those who aren't candidates for multiagent chemotherapy.
That approval doesn't extend to the combination used in this trial, which has not been established as a first-line treatment.
Anyone navigating this diagnosis should talk with their oncology team about available treatments and whether a clinical trial, such as RASolute-303, could be an option.
Eligibility depends on a person's individual circumstances.
The takeaway
A daily pill is giving researchers a new reason to investigate how pancreatic cancer is treated, especially when paired with chemotherapy.
The next big test is whether these early results can hold up in a larger trial, and whether keeping the cancer in check can help people live longer.