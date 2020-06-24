Physical intuition isn’t a sense or skill that comes to every person naturally. For most, it’s developed through habitual practice and a daily, active effort to listen to what your body needs for essential nourishment.

The signals aren’t always clear: thirst disguises as hunger, inflammation arises from mental stress, low energy from a poorly balanced meal, the list goes on. What’s more, every body, each day, is unique and mutable, so there’s no one-technique-fits-all approach to learning to tune into your needs. The beauty, however, is that there’s flexibility in our complexity. There are helpful assessment tools available from brands like Rigr Centrum, and habits you can adopt to end the guesswork when it comes to developing vitamin and wellness routines that work for you. Some mental/physical dilemmas are more common than others, starting with: