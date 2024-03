As someone who’s had black, brunette, blonde, and hair many shades in between, I can’t stress enough understanding your skin’s undertones. If you have cool undertones, going with a cooler color will compliment your skin. If the undertones don’t match your skin, it can look quite off (in my experience). Be sure to communicate this to your stylist and keep it in mind when looking for your next dream shade. Here, find out what your undertone is.