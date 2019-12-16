8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest

Is it us, or is a good night's sleep harder to come by these days? With our always-on schedules, enticing screen time, and skyrocketing levels of stress, it's no wonder many of us feel like zombies during our waking hours. We're being robbed of rest, whether we're aware of it or not.

While there's a lot we can't control (hello, news cycle), the good news is there's a ton we can do to help our bodies and minds wind down and prepare for a peaceful rest. These eight rituals are science-backed ways to help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep: