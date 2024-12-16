While it's absolutely normal to think back over our relationship, we have to be careful not to park in this tendency for too long. Even if we wish it so, there was most likely truly nothing we could have done to have changed the outcome of our loss either in the moment or in the future. If this is you, I want you to be able to let yourself off the hook for not knowing or being able to change anything. It may not be easy to let the narrative go, but tender reframing with a trusted person can help it loosen the grip on our story over time.