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63% Of Men Had Better Cancer-Related Outcomes With This Treatment Combo
Prostate cancer surgery removes the prostate, but for men with high-risk disease, it doesn't always end the story.
Cancer can return, spread, or require additional treatment. Researchers are looking for ways to improve outcomes from the start, including combining surgery with medication that blocks hormones cancer cells use to grow.
A new PROTEUS trial substudy1 explored whether giving hormone-blocking medication before and after surgery could improve outcomes for men with high-risk prostate cancer.
About the study
The substudy included 408 men with high-risk localized or locally advanced prostate cancer, meaning their cancer was confined to the prostate or had begun spreading into nearby tissues.
Researchers randomly assigned 102 men to receive apalutamide, which blocks signals that help prostate cancer cells grow, alongside androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT), which lowers testosterone and other hormones that can fuel the cancer.
They received both treatments over six 28-day cycles before and after surgery. The remaining 306 men had surgery alone.
Researchers tracked cancer-related events, including signs of treatment failure, recurrence, cancer spread, or death.
They also measured how long men remained free of cancer spread and whether they needed additional treatment. Median follow-up was about three years.
The treatment combo improved cancer-related outcomes
Three years after treatment, 63% of men who received hormone therapy alongside surgery were free of the tracked cancer-related events, compared with 41% of men who had surgery alone.
The combination group also had a 62% lower risk of experiencing one of these events during the study.
Cancer spread was less common, too.
At three years, 87% of men receiving combination treatment remained free of detectable cancer spread, compared with 78% in the surgery-only group. The combination also reduced the risk of needing additional treatment, such as radiation therapy, by 71%.
There was a trade-off. Serious treatment-related side effects occurred in 31% of men receiving combination therapy, compared with 22% of those who had surgery alone.
The study summary did not specify which side effects occurred.
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Why hormone therapy may help alongside surgery
Removing the prostate doesn't always eliminate every cancer cell. Hormone-blocking medication targets signals that help prostate cancer grow, potentially controlling disease that surgery alone might not fully address.
Giving medication before and after surgery may help improve cancer control at different stages of treatment.
Earlier research on hormone therapy around prostate surgery produced mixed results, and this approach is not yet established as standard care.
These findings, alongside the main PROTEUS trial, add evidence that combining treatments may benefit some men.
There are still unanswered questions.
The study was open-label, meaning doctors and participants knew which treatment they received, and follow-up was relatively short for assessing long-term cancer outcomes.
Researchers have not yet established whether the combination improves overall survival or how its benefits and risks balance out over time.
What to discuss with your oncology team
For men with high-risk or locally advanced prostate cancer, treatment decisions depend on the cancer itself, overall health, and personal priorities. Consider asking your oncology team:
- Am I a candidate? Ask whether your diagnosis and health make hormone therapy alongside surgery an appropriate option.
- What side effects should I expect? Discuss the risks, their potential impact on daily life, and how they would be managed.
- How would treatment affect my timeline? Find out how medication before and after surgery could affect scheduling and recovery.
The takeaway
For men with high-risk prostate cancer, surgery may be just one piece of the treatment plan. Adding hormone therapy improved several key outcomes in this study, but it also increased serious side effects.
The goal is finding the right balance for each man, with his oncology team guiding the way.