A Neuropsychologist Shares 4 Science-Backed Ways To Reclaim Attention & Rewire Your Brain
Our brains aren't fixed, even as we age. That's one of the first things neuropsychologist Aldrich Chan, Psy.D., told me on this week's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
Chan evaluates brain functioning for a living, and he pointed me towards research showing that neuroplasticity doesn't shut off after childhood. In other words, it may be easier to strengthen your brain well into adulthood than scientists once thought. We discussed some of Chan's most practical, research-backed advice for sharpening focus, plus how to get back in touch with what actually matters to you.
Work in cycles, not marathons
Chan said most people can focus intensely on a hard task for 90 to 120 minutes before their neurons start firing less efficiently. After that window, he suggests taking a break of about 30 minutes to an hour before diving back in, whether that's a cold plunge, a walk, or just letting your mind wander. His favored option after a focus session is physical activity, because it bathes your brain in neurotransmitters that help move information from short-term to long-term memory.
When I asked Chan how to use this structure throughout your day, he said he generally suggests capping it at about three intense focus cycles a day, but says the real signal to listen to is how you feel. "If you're feeling tired, you are likely tired," he told me. In that case, he suggests shortening the next cycle rather than pushing through.
Reduce friction by closing tabs & clearing your space
"We didn't evolve to have so many choices in the first place," Chan told me. He notes that short-term memory can really only hold about four bits of information at a time. When you're flooded with options, the overload slows you down, whether it's 20 browser tabs or a cluttered desk.
"Environmental management is something that can very much reduce the friction throughout your day," Chan said. When that comes to your workspace, that means closing extra tabs and clearing clutter to make sure you only have the essentials in front of you.
He said the same principle applied to something like family movie night, where the overwhelming number of options makes it impossible to settle on something. If you preselect just four to seven options and have people decide between those, Chan says the process will be much smoother.
Reduce distraction by keeping your phone out of the room
Chan cites two studies on phones and focus. One found that when people were asked to read a passage and answer questions while receiving phone notifications, their accuracy and speed both dropped significantly1. The other found that just having a smartphone nearby with the screen off reduced performance on cognitive tasks. Moving the phone to a bag nearby helped slightly, but people performed best only when the phone was removed from the room entirely.
If you're working within one of those 90-to-120-minute focus windows, Chan said, "it's probably best for you to keep the phone outside of the room" rather than just face-down on the desk. It's a more mindful approach to screen time than simply silencing notifications.
Get in touch with your values through "vital signals"
Goals like wanting to be resilient or ambitious are wonderful, Chan said, but on their own, they can turn into big, intangible dreams. "What we want is something that grounds us both in our physiology as well as our psychology," he explained.
To find these things that ground us in our purpose, Chan talks about following your brains vital signals, which is how he describes moments when you feel moved through admiration, art, or connection. He says this feeling is so important because it shows up in both body and mind.
When you feel that pull, Chan says the question to ask is what value it's pointing you toward. Was it someone's compassion? Their persistence? If you are watching a TV show or movie that genuinely moved you, or reading a book you can't stop thinking about, Chan suggests revisiting it and reflecting on what resonated and how it's been shaping you.
The takeaway
Chan's broader message is about living in alignment: working with your brain's natural rhythms and limits instead of against them, and paying attention to the emotional cues that point you toward what you actually value.
Start with just one or two of these, whether it's a phone-free focus block or a list of movies that movies that move you, and build from there.