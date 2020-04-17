6 Tangible Ways To Remain Emotionally Resilient During The Coronavirus

Amid the global pandemic, strengthening our resilience muscle has never been so important—in a time of uncertainty and crisis, it's more crucial now than ever to remain mentally and emotionally tough.

That's exactly why we consulted Ryan Holiday, author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling Stillness Is the Key, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Holiday frequently finds inspiration from people who remain resilient and endure the unexpected (it's why he's so drawn to philosophers, as many were exiled or ostracized from society). When asked how we can strengthen our resilience during this time, he quotes Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield: "There are six things that I could do right now, all of which will help make things better. There's no problem so bad that you can't make it worse."

With respect to Hadfield, Holiday discovers six things we can do right now to help make the time of the coronavirus "better," particularly for your mental health. These tips can help you endure the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic; who knows—you might even emerge from the experience a stronger, more self-aware being.