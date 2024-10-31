According to one 2022 survey, 40% of people only occasionally, rarely, or never take breaks during the workday. It's a situation that's not hard to understand. With more and more folks working from home or on a less-structured schedule (thanks, pandemic), the midday meal can tend to fall by the wayside. It's just so easy to shovel something in while responding to emails, writing up reports, or participating in a camera-off Zoom call.