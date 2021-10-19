5 Ways To Enjoy The Power of Nature (Even When You Can't Get Outside)

We all take our doses of mother nature in different ways. Some of us can only unwind in the shadow of giant mountains. For others, it's classic beach bumming, or perhaps a good hot spring soak in the neutral tones of a desert. But a couple of things we all agree on: Nature is powerful, and the more, the better.

But we can't always escape into the woods on a whim. In the midst of a busy schedule or bustling city, The Great Outdoors may be temporarily out of reach, but that doesn't mean we can't bring nature inside to meet us exactly where we're at. In fact, the more of an outside vibe we can bring to our life inside—the better we'll feel.