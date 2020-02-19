While it may be obvious to head to Trader Joe’s for your favorite snacks and frozen meal-prep saviors, what about cleaning products? Their home section may be small, but it covers most of the basics, and provides some great options for replacing other less sustainable cleaning tools you may rely on.

While it's obviously not spring yet, the months of mostly indoor living have us feeling like cleaning up our space. These five products can help keep every part of your cleaning routine, from the kitchen to the laundry room, cleaner for you and the planet.