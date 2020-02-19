mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

5 Trader Joe's Products To Jumpstart Spring Cleaning

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.

Image by mbg creative / trader joes

February 19, 2020 — 1:06 AM

While it may be obvious to head to Trader Joe’s for your favorite snacks and frozen meal-prep saviors, what about cleaning products? Their home section may be small, but it covers most of the basics, and provides some great options for replacing other less sustainable cleaning tools you may rely on.

While it's obviously not spring yet, the months of mostly indoor living have us feeling like cleaning up our space. These five products can help keep every part of your cleaning routine, from the kitchen to the laundry room, cleaner for you and the planet.

Super Amazing Reusable Kitchen Cloth

These are actually named with those adjectives—but they are pretty amazing. Billed as a replacement for your not-very-sustainable rolls of paper towels, these clothes come in packs of two. Ringing up at only $3.99 per package, trying them out isn't exactly a big investment, and you'll probably be a convert. The material they’re made up of allegedly absorbs 10 times its weight in water, so they’ll probably out-perform paper towels pretty quick.

Article continues below

Pop Up Sponges

These sponges are made in France from natural vegetable cellulose, and come in a pack of 12 so you won't need to restock too often. Their “pop-up” design makes the big pack size possible without taking up too much space, which is ideal for anyone who's short of storage space. When they’re expanded they grow to four inches wide, three inches long, and an inch high, so don't worry about the size when you first see them.

Multipurpose Cleaner

Scented with cedarwood and sage, this cleaner will leave any surface shiny and clean—and smelling clean too. And when they say multipurpose, they mean it. It's plant-based and biodegradable, and safe to use on walls, countertops, tiles, mirrors, and any other water-safe surface.

Article continues below

Lavender Dryer Bags

Doing laundry is a crucial part of any deep clean (just make sure you’re doing it right). While the scent of traditional dryer sheets may be clean, it can also be chemical and their only single use. These dryer bags infuse your linens with the soothing smell of lavender and can be used up to ten times, depending on what you’re drying. Catch us in our soothing lavender scented sheets from here on out.

Dish Soap

Whether washing dishes is one of your least favorite tasks or the easy one you tackle first, a soap that actually smells pleasant can definitely make it better. Trader Joe's stocks two options, Citrus and Lavender Tea nTree, both of which are, according to the brand "highly efficacious" so you can use less soap and get more bubbles. The products are phosphate-free, hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and they're USDA Certified Biobased products. This certification means that 87% of the components of the soap are sourced from renewable biological sources.

When you head to your local store to stock up on these, we're sure you'll also pick up your tried and true favorites, but maybe toss a few of these healthy options in your cart as well. And if you buy the cult-classic cauliflower gnocchi, do us a favor and ignore the cooking directions: do this instead.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive
Home

Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

New Research Finds How The Mediterranean Diet Promotes Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
New Research Finds How The Mediterranean Diet Promotes Longevity
Integrative Health

Study Confirms A Link Between Sleep & Diet That Women Need To Know About

Eliza Sullivan
Study Confirms A Link Between Sleep & Diet That Women Need To Know About
Integrative Health

Why Scientists Point To This Diet For Better Gut & Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Why Scientists Point To This Diet For Better Gut & Heart Health
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Meditation

Long Day? This 15-Minute Meditation Will Help You Unwind & Sleep Better

Sah D’Simone
Long Day? This 15-Minute Meditation Will Help You Unwind & Sleep Better
Meditation

The Practice I Use To Quickly De-Stress In The Middle Of Busy Workdays

Sharon Wong
The Practice I Use To Quickly De-Stress In The Middle Of Busy Workdays
Integrative Health

New Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan
New Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Want A Stronger Core? New Research Says Consider A Backpack

Abby Moore
Want A Stronger Core? New Research Says Consider A Backpack
Functional Food

Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory

Eliza Sullivan
Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory
Integrative Health

Two Diabetes Experts Explain How Carbs Break Down In Your Body

Cyrus Khambatta, Ph.D. & Robby Barbaro MPH
Two Diabetes Experts Explain How Carbs Break Down In Your Body
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-trader-joes-cleaning-products

Your article and new folder have been saved!