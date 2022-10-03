We all have our go-to drink—and it's not just about taste. There's a ritualistic component of sipping something when we're out on the town or winding down after a long day. This Sober October, you can still satisfy that ritual with NA beers from Athletic Brewing Co. With a wide range of styles (from Mexican-inspired lagers to a limited edition fireside brew), you'll feel the same excitement when you crack open one of these cold ones. Made with high-quality malt and hops, as well as seasonal ingredients, there's a reason Athletic's NA beers have won over five dozen international and domestic brewing awards... So keep your fridge stocked! Whether it's the floral and honey notes in Athletic's Upside Dawn Golden, or the citrusy flavor profile of Free Wave IPA—consider this your new favorite ritual (even when Sober October ends).