5 Tips For Planning A Book Club Night That's More Fun Than Going Out

If we're going to keep this book club fun, then the classic questions just won't cut it. Come prepared with questions that get people engaged. Ask role-playing questions, for example: If you were one character in this book, who would it be and why? You can even create some banter by having one guest answer this question for another. Create playful questions, like: If you could marry one character in this book, who would it be? Save heavier topics like themes and motifs for side-convos with other lit nerds in the group.