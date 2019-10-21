Your Body Makes Cannabinoids Similar to CBD + 4 Other Fascinating Facts About The Endocannabinoid System

Everyone's talking about CBD, short for cannabidiol, which is just one of the many compounds found in the hemp plant. But have you ever wondered why cannabinoids like CBD actually affect the body—and how? The answer has everything to do with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a large system of compounds, receptors, and enzymes that regulates various important functions throughout our body.

If you've never heard of the ECS, you're definitely not alone. Cannabinoids like CBD tend to get all the fame and glory. But the truth is, the ECS is the second-largest neurotransmitter system in the human body and is what ties everything—hemp, the benefits of cannabinoids, and your body—together. Read on for five fascinating things worth knowing about the endocannabinoid system: