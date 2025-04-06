"I think there is something very sweet, romantic, and whimsical about this ombre look," adds makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. "It can actually make the lips appear fuller because of the strategic placement of concealer and contrast of bright color." Although, you can't just smack your lips together and expect a perfect gradation of color (if you can, consider me extremely envious). Here, Compton offers a step-by-step tutorial to blotted lip success.