Overwhelmed About Money? You're 5 Steps Away From More Financial Confidence

When it comes to money boundaries, there are two types. First are the boundaries you set for yourself, think: sticking to a budget, avoiding new debt, or forgoing the afternoon matcha obsession. Then there are boundaries you set with others, like knowing what to say when you’re invited to infeasible plans or when a loved one asks for money. Boundaries can be vulnerable, but they’re a necessary bumper that will help you hit your goals with confidence.

"Setting boundaries doesn’t need to be difficult. If you’re aiming to reach a certain financial goal, one important step to ensure you stick to your boundaries is treating your savings like monthly expenses. Store away a certain amount at the top of every month as if you’re paying a bill. That way, it won’t feel like an impossible task at the end of the month when you’re itching for your next paycheck,” said Matt Gellene, Consumer Banking & Investments, Head of Consumer Client Management at Bank of America.

Try this: Set a money boundary with yourself by looking at the area where you spend the most of your disposable income—like eating out or shopping. Decide how much money you’ll consciously spend moving forward and challenge yourself to respect this boundary.