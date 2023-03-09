Yes, Investing Can Be for Anybody… Here's What You Need To Know To Get Started

Investing 101 ultimately boils down to a conversation about risk versus reward. In the investment world, risk refers to the uncertainty that an investment carries: It could lose value or generate a return that underperforms compared to expectation. But taking the risk when it comes to investing allows the chance for reward. In investing lingo, reward refers to money that you earn back on your investments, or the increase in value that they gain over time. The dynamics of risk and reward vary based on the type of investment you choose but can be thought of as the basic forces at play. To find the right balance of risk and reward for you, consider when you will need the money and how much uncertainty you are comfortable with.