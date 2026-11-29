5 Metabolism Habits To Start Now So You're Ahead By January
The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's usually get written off as a season of parties, travel, and late nights. It's not necessarily viewed as the the most conducive time for prioritizing healthy habits. But that stretch is about five weeks long, and that's enough time to make real progress.
A month of consistent habits can change how your body handles blood sugar, how full you feel after meals, and how your muscles respond to training. If you start now, you'll go into January with momentum already built. Here are five habits that support your metabolism and fit into a busy holiday schedule.
Prioritize fiber (and look for synbiotic blends)
Fiber plays such an important role in metabolic healt1h. When your gut bacteria ferment fiber, your body releases hormones like GLP-1, which help regulate blood sugar and appetite. Research also shows fiber slows how quickly sugar enters your bloodstream. That means steadier energy and fewer cravings, which helps during a season full of cookie trays and buffet tables. Feeling fuller after meals also supports weight management.
To get more fiber, build meals around vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. A targeted fiber supplement can also help. mindbodygreen's synbiotic+ provides 9 grams of soluble dietary fiber from Fibersol®-2, a clinically studied prebiotic fiber. Prebiotic fiber helps the good bacteria residing in your gut flourish. Plus, it also provides two probiotic strains that have been clinically shown to combat gas and bloating and support abdominal comfort2. Reviewers love how it helps quiet afternoon cravings.*
Strength train 2 to 3 times a week
Muscle is one of your body's most active tissues. Research shows resistance training can increase muscle mass, raise the number of calories you burn at rest, and reduce body fat.
For women, research links resistance training to better body composition, bone health, heart health, mental health, and self-esteem.
The benefits build as you stay consistent. With two to three sessions a week, your muscles get a steady metabolism boost, and changes like added muscle accumulate over the following weeks and months. Focus on major muscle groups (legs, back, chest, and shoulders), and use body weight, bands, or dumbbells if you don't have gym access.
Looking to get started? Follow our complete guide to strength training for women.
Start a creatine supplement
Creatine has an incredible body of research behind it for muscle strength and performance, and it works best paired with strength training. A review of research on creatine in women3 found it supports strength and exercise performance before menopause. After menopause, it may support muscle size and function, along with bone health when combined with resistance training.
An analysis of multiple studies found that older adults who took creatine while strength training gained more lean muscle, plus more upper- and lower-body strength, than those who trained without it. Research suggests women use the same dose as men, typically 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per day.
Slow down on celebratory drinks
Holiday cocktails and wine can add up quickly, and drinking more frequently may work against your metabolic health goals. Alcohol can disrupt sleep quality, even if it initially makes you feel sleepy. Research also links poor sleep to impaired insulin sensitivity and less stable blood sugar the following day.
Alcohol can also affect blood sugar regulation directly, depending on how much you drink and whether you've eaten. And since sleep influences hunger hormones and appetite, a late night of drinking can make it harder to stick to your usual eating and exercise routines the next day.
You don't have to skip alcohol completely. Alternate each drink with a glass of water, decide on a limit before you arrive at a party, or choose fewer nights to drink overall.
Eat 30-plus grams of protein at breakfast
Your first meal can set the tone for how you eat throughout the day. Starting with enough protein helps promote satiety, manage appetite, and keep you feeling fuller for longer. Protein also takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, which can help slow the absorption of glucose when eaten as part of a balanced meal.
Follow this breakfast formula to set yourself up for stronger, more energized days. And if you're stuck in a breakfast run, here are 3 high-protein recipes to try out.
The takeaway
January doesn't have to be the starting point for better metabolic health. By implementing these 5 habits now (or even just one), you will notice a significant difference in your energy, strength, and overall well-being by the time the new year begins.