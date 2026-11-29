To get more fiber, build meals around vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. A targeted fiber supplement can also help. mindbodygreen's synbiotic+ provides 9 grams of soluble dietary fiber from Fibersol®-2, a clinically studied prebiotic fiber. Prebiotic fiber helps the good bacteria residing in your gut flourish. Plus, it also provides two probiotic strains that have been clinically shown to combat gas and bloating and support abdominal comfort2 . Reviewers love how it helps quiet afternoon cravings.*