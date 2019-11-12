5 Ways To Make Your Car A Way Happier, Healthier Place To Be

Despite the rise of ride-share services, the typical American is actually clocking more time behind the wheel than they used to, according to the latest numbers from AAA. Most of us are now driving an average of about an hour a day and doing some serious bonding with our cars in the process. In one recent survey, 64% of drivers said they consider their car a friend and 15% of them would rather break a bone than have their ride breakdown.

If you, too, feel a special connection to your car, these tips can help make it an even happier, healthier place to sit through traffic: