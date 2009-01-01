Becky Rapinchuk is a natural cleaning and homekeeping expert, a wife and mom to three, a successful entrepreneur, and a former art teacher. She's the blogger behind Clean Mama, a leading online homekeeping community, and advises the world's leading lifestyle brands—Martha Stewart, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, Bissell, and Samsung—on how to clean up life's little and big messes. She's also the go-to girl for the over 20 million readers who follow her online and buy her books, paper goods, and signature cleaning products.