When it comes to base makeup, knowing your undertones is key. While you may be familiar whether you're generally warm- or cool-toned, you actually have different undertones across your entire face. That's why celebrity makeup artist A.J. Crimson says if you layer on a single foundation shade (along with bronzer and concealer where you need it), it tends to look caky. "If you put foundation on your entire face, then go back and add color corrector (which you might not have needed in the first place), and then top that with more concealer because now you're trying to brighten everything up—you've literally just fought yourself every step of the way," he tells mbg.