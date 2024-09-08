Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Personal Growth

5 Questions That Will Transform Your Life, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Author:
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
September 08, 2024
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Doctor of Clinical Psychology
By Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Doctor of Clinical Psychology
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, is a psychologist and executive coach who received her clinical psychology doctorate from University College London. She has been featured in Elle, Forbes, Business Insider, and elsewhere.
ady with cup of hot drink sitting at table and looking away in morning at home
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
September 08, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The performance review. The peer review. The relationship check-in. We are no strangers to reviews in our work and, sometimes, love lives. But how about extending that to yourself?

The truth is, life will always throw us curveballs, neutral and even boring moments, and plenty of great episodes. It is during these times that we change.

Those of us who consciously seek to grow through such times, and have clear directions on how we'd like to harness what's happened to us, tend to make meaning and grow. But if left unexamined, we tend to calcify into smaller versions of ourselves—where our bad habits and mindsets that no longer serve us become more deeply ingrained. 

In my book This Is What Matters, I write about a review you can do for your own life, as you reflect on your journey thus far. Whether you do it at the end of the year, or the beginning of the year, or anytime really doesn't matter. The point is to carve out 10 minutes and do it

Here's how: 

The Five Questions

Scrawl your most instinctive thoughts in response to each question. Consider also (1) what's going right, and (2) what could be different. 

1.

Do I like who I see?

The person who stares back at you in the mirror or in photographs tells you a lot about who you are now. Your physical body provides data about your overall health and how you are spending your time. How you feel inside also impacts the way you look, even if this is not evident to someone else observing. For instance, your smile may look strained if you're not feeling at peace, or you could see your eyes look exhausted if you've been feeling frazzled lately.

2.

Do I like my life?

When you look at how you live your everyday life—as well as your breaks such as weekends, festivities, and vacations—how satisfied are you? You can consider the different areas of your life, the roles you play, and how you live. For most people, their jobs, relationships, resources, and energy levels will influence the answer to this question. 

3.

Do I like who I am?

Do you like your personality—the facets of you that make up who you are? You may have heard of the Enneagram or MBTI, or you can think in terms of The Big Five, which is the most researched-backed personality test in psychology. The Big Five looks at how open (vs. closed), conscientious (vs. lazy), extroverted (vs. introverted), agreeable (vs. disagreeable), and neurotic (vs. emotionally stable) you are.

Who you are is also defined by the choices you make, especially those you keep repeating, and the values by which you live your life—do they belong to you or someone else?

4.

Do I own my past?

To be human is to have downs in our lives and bouts of bad luck. With that comes the inevitable baggage of trauma and mental health struggles. How easy is it for you to acknowledge these chapters in your life story?

As well, can you see these episodes as part of life or momentary periods of bad fortune rather than ascribe permanence to them and crane your neck out for the next bad thing that will happen? 

Are you able to acknowledge the role you've played in creating the positive outcomes in your life instead of merely attributing it to luck?

So, when you consider your life's journey to date, what are you able to acknowledge, and what do you prefer to suppress?

5.

Do I like who I am becoming? 

Every choice you make and every action you take shapes your future. As Taoist philosophy wisely goes, good luck is often just a matter of preparation. If you generally eat healthy foods and sleep enough, you are more likely to have better physical health than your peers, especially as you age. The same principle holds for what you do and don't do in your day-to-day life, across your career, relationships, and mental fitness. To that end, I invite you to consider the person you are growing into, based on what you do now. 

What to do next

Answer each of The Five Questions, and then review your answers overall. Consider: 

  • What have you realized most about yourself?
  • What is the one thing you are most grateful for?
  • What's the one thing that most urgently needs to change?

And of course, reflections don't bear any fruit unless we take action. Consider: 

  • What change would you like?
  • What stands in the way?
  • What is the first step you can take to start the ball rolling?

The takeaway

There is a Diana Ross song that plays in my head whenever I take stock of my life. It goes, "Do you know where you're going to, do you like the things that life's been showing you, what are you looking for?"

The science is clear that self-love and self-compassion benefit us. But the truth is, not everyone buys into that. Some people feel that self-love sounds needlessly pompous and narcissistic; others fear compassion makes them lose their keen, sharp, ambitious edge.

But whether or not you want to practice self-love and/or self-compassion, everyone benefits from having an overview of what they are willing to accept about their lives and themselves. This is also an exercise in gratitude and, more importantly, an exercise in courage. 

Looking deep within can be scary; the epiphanies can feel overwhelming when you're confronted with them, and it feels like there's nowhere to hide. 

But done in a way that allows you to take action, and reflect on your strengths, trust yourself that you are on the right track to building a life that matters.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce Inflammation
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.