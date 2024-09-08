Every choice you make and every action you take shapes your future. As Taoist philosophy wisely goes, good luck is often just a matter of preparation. If you generally eat healthy foods and sleep enough, you are more likely to have better physical health than your peers, especially as you age. The same principle holds for what you do and don't do in your day-to-day life, across your career, relationships, and mental fitness. To that end, I invite you to consider the person you are growing into, based on what you do now.