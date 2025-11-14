Is Wine Country A Wellness Hot Spot? With Offerings Like This, It Just Might Be
When you hear Napa Valley, does your mind immediately go to a wellness retreat? Likely not—and that’s OK. The California wine epicenter is far better known for its rolling hills of vines, luxe wineries, and hours-long wine tasting extravaganzas.
Certainly, when I took a short weekend trip to northern California, that was my expectation. But beyond the cabernet and chardonnay, this pocket of northern California has become one of the state's most restorative escapes.
Indeed, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it offers a wide variety of ways to unwind and relax. Yes, there are beautiful vineyards to visit, but there are also stunning spas, comforting farm-to-table restaurants, and the idyllic California countryside to explore.
Plus, it's surrounded by some of the best nature that this country (planet?) has to offer, with quick drives to the Redwood Forests and Sonoma Coast.
Stay at Four Seasons Napa Valley
Tucked into the foothills of Calistoga, the Four Seasons Napa Valley feels like a vineyard dream come to life: The property’s muted stone and wood palette blends seamlessly into the landscape,where rows of cabernet vines and olive trees wrap around rustic-elegant villas.
While there, we made good use of the property. Mornings started eating fresh produce on the balcony overlooking the property, before enjoying long walks on quiet paths that wind through harvest-ready grapes. We spent a particularly warm afternoon lounging by the pool (of which they had two) and enjoyed light lunches and even lighter white wine. In the evening, we looked at the star-sparkled sky and even got to see a rare meteor shower.
Sometimes hotels make you feel somewhat removed from your natural surroundings, but at the Four Seasons Napa Valley, nature is part of the experience.
Book a tasting at Elusa wine
There are many, many wineries to choose from—and certainly most people who go to Napa Valley plan to visit several during their stay.
The one we enjoyed the most was Elusa, a minimalistic vineyard helmed by Thomas Rivers Brown. Brown is one of the most celebrated talents in winemaking today—and is the youngest person to receive the most perfect 100-point scores for his wines. A true savant of his craft.
Elusa focuses on small-lot, single-vineyard wines, many of which are sourced from vineyards within just a four-mile radius of the winery. The grapes are grown using organic, sustainable farming practices. Think: dry farming, natural compost, and hand-harvesting that respects both the land and the fruit.
The result is sensational. These are wines that capture the subtle nuances of Calistoga’s soil and microclimate.
In addition to Elusa, here are more special spots to add to your list:
- Storybook Mountain Vineyards: Family-run and organically farmed, Storybook is consistently named one of the best in the world. True to the name, the setting is something out of a fairy tale.
- Lola Wines: A relaxed, modern tasting room known for very drinkable wines with a down-to-earth vibe that contrasts Napa’s glossier side.
- Bremer Family Winery: A hidden gem on Howell Mountain, this historic stone estate feels timeless—perfect for anyone who wants to experience the classic charm of Napa Valley.
Whether you’re there for a quick trip or a full itinerary of vineyard-hopping, Napa’s winemaking scene reminds you that slowing down—really tasting, really savoring—is a wellness ritual in its own right.
Detox at the spa
If wineries are Napa Valley’s most famous indulgence, spas might be a close second—and for good reason. Calistoga, in particular, has been known for its natural hot springs and mineral-rich mud baths for over a century, drawing visitors seeking restoration long before wine tourism took hold.
Whether you’re craving a classic massage or a more holistic experience, the region delivers. At the Four Seasons Spa, treatments incorporate locally sourced grape seeds, lavender, and olive oil for a true sense of place.
Nearby, Indian Springs Resort & Spa offers a more historic take: its geothermal pools are fed by ancient geysers, and the signature volcanic ash mud bath is equal parts detoxifying and deeply relaxing.
After a day (or weekend) of indulgence, an afternoon at a spa resets your system.
Stop by Sunshine Market
A first for the Well Traveled column: a grocery store recommendation. But Sunshine Market in St. Helena is that special. This family-owned shop has been a community staple for more than 50 years, stocking farm-fresh produce, local wines, and artisan snacks you’ll actually want to pack for the flight home.
Grab a bottle from a nearby vineyard, some cheese from the deli, and picnic supplies for a spontaneous vineyard lunch. It’s a small, distinctly Napa pleasure that captures the valley’s local charm better than any souvenir.
Bonus tip:
Some wineries allow you to bring snacks, so stock up! Plus if you’re winery hopping, you’ll want proper sustenance between visits.
Day trip to the Redwood Forest or Sonoma Coast
Many travelers come to Napa to stay firmly within its borders—and understandably so. Between the vineyards, spas, and slow meals, there’s plenty to fill a long weekend. But if you’re up for a little adventure (and have access to a car), a few short drives open up some of Northern California’s most breathtaking landscapes.
First stop: The Redwood Forests. I had never been before, and I couldn’t miss my chance to see the famed National Park. So we hopped in our car and in less than two hours we were at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. What an awe-inducing escape.
Trails range from short, stroller-friendly loops to more challenging hikes that wind through fern-lined ravines. It’s a true reminder of how restorative time in nature can be—especially when you’re surrounded by massive, humbling trees that have stood for over a thousand years. It was an experience I’ll cherish forever.
On our way back to San Francisco, we also did a day trip along the Sonoma Coast. We followed the unbelievably scenic Highway 1, one of the most beautiful drives in the country. The road hugs dramatic cliffs that drop into the Pacific, with viewpoints that demand you stop and appreciate your surroundings.
We stopped in small coastal towns along the way for fresh oysters, lobster rolls, and walks along the beach. It’s rugged, raw, and expansive—a complementary counterpoint to Napa’s manicured calm.
Bon Voyage
If you plan your days right, you can experience all three sides of Northern California in one trip: the cultivated luxury of Napa, the ancient stillness of the redwoods, and the wild expanse of the Pacific coast. It’s a combination that leaves you recharged in body and mind.
