There's no a quick fix for loneliness, nor is it something you can avoid entirely. Feeling loneliness is part of the human experience, and something that everyone will go through at one point or another. But there are steps you can take to make sure it doesn't follow you around longterm. The best way to start is by taking things day by day at your own pace. By reaching out to others, getting offline, volunteering, and speaking to your health care provider, you can start to foster meaningful connections and support.