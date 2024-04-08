Skip to Content
Mental Health

4 Ways To Fight Loneliness & Find Meaningful Connections 

Tamieka Welsh, MSW
Tamieka Welsh, MSW
April 08, 2024
By Tamieka Welsh, MSW
Social Worker
Tamieka Welsh holds a B.S. in Social Work from North Carolina A&T and a Master’s in Social work with a concentration in Clinical Mental Health from Columbia University. As a Social Work Professor at Howard University and New York University, she continues to inspire the next generation of change agents. Tamieka is dedicated to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and raises awareness about its importance through her writing. When she is not writing, she enjoys immersing herself in nature, listening to music and engaging in volunteer work.
April 08, 2024

Did you know that your brain views loneliness as a threat? You read that right. While we may think of loneliness in abstract terms, theres evidence that it can increase the risk of depression, anxiety1, suicide,2 heart disease, stroke, dementia, and premature death.3 Some research even suggests loneliness can have the same impact on mortality rates as smoking 15 cigarettes a day4

Why we're in a loneliness epidemic

Being lonely is a common human emotion that is not new to the human experience. However, experts have reported that loneliness has increased in the United States over the years due to the Covid-19 5pandemic. Many Americans spent extended periods isolating from friends and loved ones, and now we're seeing the lasting effects.

But the pandemic isn't solely responsible for the loneliness Americans are experiencing today; technology also plays a significant role. A recent study found that over half of Americans spend more than 50% of their time online (73% of Gen Z, 64% of millennials, 56% of Gen X, and 40% of boomers). Nearly half, 46%, of those surveyed spend more time in front of a screen than joining in-person activities and spend eight or more hours of the day on devices. This reliance on technology for social connection can hinder meaningful face-to-face interactions, exacerbating feelings of loneliness

Loneliness significantly impacts one’s mental health and poses numerous risks. Studies have shown that loneliness can trigger inflammation6 in the brain, as individuals experiencing loneliness often exhibit elevated levels of inflammatory markers. Additionally, loneliness can heighten the body's "fight or flight" response, which is typically activated during stressful situations. This heightened response can lead some individuals to become paranoid about perceived threats. Loneliness is also linked to aggression7 and susceptibility to illnesses, as lonely individuals may have altered immune system responses8, making them more prone to infections. Alarmingly, loneliness has been associated with a 50% 9higher risk of developing dementia, 29% increase for heart disease, 32% increase risk for a stroke and a four times increased likelihood of premature death.

The data is stark. So what can you do to combat your loneliness? Here are 4 tips that may help you alleviate your sense of loneliness. 

5 ways to fight loneliness

1.

Reach out to a friend, family member, neighbor, or colleague and start a conversation

Desiring a sense of closeness is normal. The best way to get there is by taking the initiative to reach out to someone. It could be as simple as sending a text or making a phone call to a friend or loved one. You may also want to explore new connections.

Think about people in your outer circle that you want to know better. Is there a colleague you could see yourself getting along with outside of the office? Could you strike up a conversation with a neighbor, or catch up with someone you've lost touch with? As intimidating as it may sound to reach out, people are usually just happy to be thought of.

2.

Limit your screen time to aim for in person connection 

Being online all the time can mimic a sense of connection but it’s important to reduce the amount of time spent on electronic devices, social media, and other screen-based activities that may contribute to feelings of isolation. By constantly being connected to electronic devices, feelings of anxiety, depression and FOMO may increase over time. Instead, prioritize spending time outdoors, engaging in activities you love or speaking with friends or family members. Opt to schedule face-to-face interactions such as exercise meet-ups, coffee dates or attend a new class where you can meet new people who have similar interests. 

3.

Volunteer in your community

Did you know that doing something for others can have a positive impact on your mental health? It reduces stress, improves our emotional well-being and even benefits our physical health.

Volunteering not only allows you to contribute to a cause you care about but also provides opportunities for social interaction and connection with others. This will also allow you to take your mind off anything that may be affecting your mental health in the present moment. You can start by choosing volunteer opportunities that align with your interests and skills, whether it's related to health/wellness or environmental care. 

4.

Speak with a healthcare professional about your feelings of loneliness

If feelings of loneliness persist and significantly impact your well-being, consider reaching out to a healthcare professional such as a MD, licensed social worker, or psychologist. Healthcare professionals can provide valuable support, guidance, and strategies for coping with loneliness. They can also help identify any underlying issues contributing to your feelings of isolation and recommend appropriate interventions.

The takeaway 

There's no a quick fix for loneliness, nor is it something you can avoid entirely. Feeling loneliness is part of the human experience, and something that everyone will go through at one point or another. But there are steps you can take to make sure it doesn't follow you around longterm. The best way to start is by taking things day by day at your own pace. By reaching out to others, getting offline, volunteering, and speaking to your health care provider, you can start to foster meaningful connections and support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges related to loneliness and display any symptoms above. For immediate professional support, you can contact 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or 988 Lifeline), a three-digit dialing code which is available 24 hours. 

