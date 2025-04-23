You Probably Have Multiple Curl Patterns On Your Head: 4 Tips To Target Them All

According to hairstylist and Davines educator Michael Bowman, you don't necessarily need to pile on product after product: Just show the areas that may have less curl a bit more love. "Spend some more time in those areas by using your fingers to twist the hair into a curl," he mentions, with a styler that "will help build a curl and give it structure." For hair that's already perfectly coiled, you can stick to the same styler for definition, but leave it alone to air-dry as is and pay more attention to the relaxed areas in need of some spring.