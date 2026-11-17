How To Build A Workout That Strengthens Your Body & Brain
Most workout advice boils down to two things: lift something heavy, and get your heart rate up. Movement coach Beth Lewis agrees with both. But when she joined me on the mindbodygreen podcast, she argued that checking those boxes only gets you part of the way to the brain benefits.
Lewis is a former professional dancer who has been strength training for more than 30 years. Her approach to movement combines traditional strength and conditioning with what she's learned working in concierge medicine, plus real curiosity about what's happening in your body as you move. This perspective has allowed her to train everyone from her celebrity clients to neurology patients, building a sprawling community along the way.
I left my conversation with Lewis with some of the best, most practical advice I've heard on how to build a workout that trains your brain along with your muscles. Here's what I learned.
Start with the non-negotiables
Before anything fancy, Lewis says you need two things in place: strength work and aerobic work. Strength training has been getting a lot of more attention lately, which is great, but doesn't give us an excuse to forget about cardio. "Anything that's good for the heart is good for the brain," she says.
She's noticed that her clients who keep up with aerobic conditioning test better on processing speed and working memory, and she credits the extra blood flow to the brain. Higher-intensity efforts add another layer. Harder intervals prompt your body to release compounds she describes as "Miracle-Gro for your brain."
For strength, she recommends two resistance sessions per week. "You're always going to get more from two than one," she says. Past two sessions, she adds, the data doesn't show much extra benefit, and the risk goes up. Past four, it could actually work against you.
Add a layer of body awareness
Once you are doing these workouts, Lewis begins adding brain-boosting layers.These are small additions to your workout that train coordination and balance and make you think about how you're moving.
For example, she might start a class she's teaching with a basic glute bridge, but talk clients through where their feet press into the floor, what they're feeling, and whether they can feel the back of their ribs expanding. "Taking that time for your movement prep at the top of the session to kinda click into your body can really have great carryover to the rest of your session," she explains.
An important note she makes is that this exploration should be saved for the warm-up. Once clients move on to heavier lifting, the focus becomes strength and muscle. That calls for a stable setup, not balance challenges with weights in your hands.
Give your working memory a workout
Sequencing is one of Lewis's favorite tools. When she leads a class, she teaches them a few moves, links them together, runs through the sequence with everyone, and then has them do it again from memory. This builds rhythm, coordination, and body awareness while also training working memory.
"If you think about our life today, we never have to really use our working memory," she says. "Our phone and our computer saves our passcodes." When you pair a physical task with remembering something, she says, you're "ticking multiple boxes with the same move or with the same session."
Learn finesse over force
Lewis loves rowing and jumping rope, and both reward a skill she calls force modulation. That means using only as much effort as a movement actually needs.
I've fallen in love with rowing myself, and I learned quickly that more effort doesn't always get you a better result. Lewis says the sport requires finesse, not power. When she starts a client with rowing, she notices they tend to push as hard as they can right away, then quickly lose steam. She says the key is learning to control your effort, a skill that has "beautiful carryover to the rest of your fitness endeavors," including lifting.
Jump rope teaches the same lesson through your hands. Whip the rope too hard, and it spins too fast. When people get frustrated, they start jumping higher and tensing up, which only makes it harder. "It forces you to calm down because the more frenetic you get, the more you fail," she says. Not only is it work out, but it's a stress-tolerance tool that can be applied to the rest of life.
For new jump-ropers, Lewis says to start small. Just five minutes a day is plenty for new jumpers. Keep your jumps low, too. Anything higher than two inches adds force, and doing too much too soon can hurt your calves, Achilles, and feet.
Stay a beginner on purpose
This may be Lewis's biggest point: the brain benefits come from trying new things, not from mastering the ones you already do. She thinks everyone should do something that challenges their coordination, whether that's dance, pickleball, ping pong, or something else.
The trap, she says, is that people want to stick with what they're good at. You can continue your strength and aerobic training, but add something new on top to challenge your brain. In Lewis's view, if it doesn't take effort or frustrate you, you're not really learning.
Make it social
Lewis already has a master's in kinesiology, but is now hitting the books again to earn a second master's degree, in geriatric social work. "A lot of people forget about the psychosocial aspect of aging," she says. Most attention goes to the physical side, but aging can also bring isolation and a sense of no longer being relevant.
She sees group exercise and community as a huge help here. Her own groups include online rowing communities and accountability chats where members film their top sets and post them. "Relationships are a big thing," she says. "We're still humans, and at the end of the day, you actually need it."
The takeaway
Lewis doesn't think of a workout as something to get through. She treats it as practice for the "performance of life." Seen that way, a good session is one where you paid attention and tried something you can't do yet, no matter how tired you feel afterward.
This week, take a page out of Lewis's playbook by trying one one exercise you've never done. Learn it during your warm-up, and try it again from memory at the end of your session. Better yet, do it with a friend next to you.