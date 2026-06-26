4 Recipes To Make When You Feel The Need To Eat An Entire Cucumber
If you've spent any time on social over the past couple of years, you've probably heard someone declare that they "need to eat an entire cucumber." While the trend may have started as a joke, it's easy to see why it caught on.
Cucumbers are refreshing, hydrating, and incredibly versatile. With their crisp texture and mild flavor, they can add crunch to everything from salads to grain bowls to protein-packed meals. Plus, they're made up of about 95% water, making them a welcome addition to your plate during warmer months.
Whether you picked up a few too many cucumbers at the farmers market or want new ways to use this summer staple, these recipes will help you put an entire cucumber to good use.
Crispy salmon with a salty cucumber salad
Recipe developer Molly Baz outdid herself with this simple yet restaurant-worthy salmon dish.
Crispy skin-on salmon is served over creamy coconut rice and topped with a crunchy peanut crackle sauce made with sesame seeds, garlic, ginger, turmeric, and a touch of honey.
While the salmon and sauce do most of the heavy lifting, thinly sliced cucumber plays an important supporting role. Salted and served alongside the rich fish and fragrant rice, it adds a much-needed freshness and crunch to the plate.
A savory yogurt bowl
For a high-protein lunch, snack, or light dinner, consider swapping sweet yogurt toppings for savory ones. This yogurt bowl combines creamy yogurt with avocado, cucumber, herbs, and other flavorful ingredients to create a meal that's equal parts nourishing and satisfying.
The cucumber adds freshness and crunch while helping balance the richness of the yogurt and avocado. It's also an easy recipe to customize. Enjoy it as is, scoop it up with crackers or pita, or use it as a base for grilled chicken, salmon, or roasted chickpeas.
Spicy chicken salad
This take on chicken salad gets the texture just right thanks in part to a generous amount of English cucumber. Alongside tender chicken and bold seasonings, cucumber adds a crisp bite that helps lighten up the dish.
Unlike some chicken salads that can feel heavy, this recipe leans fresh and vibrant. It's ideal for meal prep, packed lunches, or an easy dinner when you don't want to turn on the oven.
Your new go-to tomato & cucumber salad
If your cucumber haul is especially abundant, this simple Shopska-inspired salad deserves a spot in your rotation. Featuring tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, and cheese, it's a classic warm-weather side dish that pairs well with grilled proteins, sandwiches, and nearly any summer meal.
The takeaway
Cucumbers are great at adding a crunch to creamy dishes, a brightness to rich proteins, and a freshness to hearty salads (all without overpowering other flavors). And you should always have at least one on hand for ready to snack on or add to meals like these this summer.