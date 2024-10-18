Skip to Content
Recipes

Spicy Chicken Salad Makes An Easy High-Protein Lunch

Tiffy Chen
Author:
Tiffy Chen
October 18, 2024
Tiffy Chen
Cookbook Author
By Tiffy Chen
Cookbook Author
Tiffy Chen is a recipe developer behind the immensely popular TikTok, Tiffy Cooks, where she shares easy-to-make Asian recipes.
Spicy Chicken Salad
Image by Ching Ying Wong
October 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Spicy Chicken Salad

麻辣雞肉沙拉

Mala jirou shala

Serves 2

Shredded Chicken

  • 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick slices
  • 1 scallion, both white and green parts, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
  • 8 ounces/225 g boneless, skinless chicken breast

Sauce

  • 2 tablespoons black vinegar
  • 1½ tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 1½ tablespoons Chili Oil or your favorite brand
  • 1½ tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Salad

  • 1 head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large English cucumber, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 scallion, both white and green parts, chopped
  • For garnish
  • Fresh cilantro leaves
  • Fried Shallots

Protein Check

One serving contains about 26 grams of protein.

Directions

  1. Prepare the shredded chicken: In a large pot, combine the ginger, scallions, Sichuan peppercorns, and chicken. Add enough water to cover the chicken and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once the water starts boiling, cook for 4 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover with a lid, and let sit for 18 minutes, until the chicken is white and fully cooked. Transfer the chicken to a medium bowl to cool completely. Discard the cooking liquid.
  2. Once the chicken has fully cooled, shred it with a fork.
  3. Make the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the black vinegar, light soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil, sugar, and sesame seeds.
  4. Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, cucumber, scallions, and shredded chicken. Pour the sauce over the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with the cilantro and fried shallots.

NOTE: If you're making this in advance, store the lettuce and cucumbers in a separate container without the sauce to ensure they stay nice and crunchy.

Reprinted with permission from Tiffy Cooks: 88 Easy Asian Recipes From My Family to Yours by Tiffy Chen. Copyright © 2024 by Yin Chu Chen and Tokytiffy Consulting Ltd. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Ching Ying Wong. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.

