4 Reasons To Opt For An Organic Sunscreen––And Why You Should Wear It All Year Long

This year summer seems to have arrived quicker than ever—and we’re certainly not complaining. Before long, we’ll be enjoying summer Fridays, weekend trips to the beach, and rooftop happy hours. The beginning of summer also means it’s time to stock up on extra sunscreen. Hence the word, “extra,” because sunscreen should already be a skincare staple—365 days of the year. As long as the sun is in the sky, protection is needed.

Whether you’re spending the day sprawled out by the pool or simply venturing out for an afternoon stroll, sunscreen is important for any and all outdoor adventures, regardless of temperature or cloud cover. In certain situations, sun protection should also be worn inside—but more on that later. As a crucial part of your skincare routine, quality is key. Not all sunscreen is created equal and choosing an organic formula, like COOLA, is essential to maintaining healthy, nourished skin. But let’s dive into this topic a little further…