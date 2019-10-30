4 Fascinating Things We Learned About Adding CBD To Coffee

Figuring out how much CBD oil to drop into your cup of coffee or tea is all about knowing what dose works for you. "There is no single optimal CBD dose that applies to everyone because we all have different levels of endocannabinoid tone," says Knox.

For a general guideline, she says that most clinicians recommend starting with a low dose—about 5 mg of CBD—then slowly increasing the dose if and as needed. "The dose that works for your family member or your friend will likely be different from the dose that works for you, and a gradual titration of CBD allows you to find the dose that is best for you. Ultimately, 20 to 50 mg of total daily CBD seems to be a good wellness dose for most of us."

Besides choosing a high-quality CBD oil, of course, you can play around with flavors. Social CBD, for example, whose CBD products are lab-tested and certified to be clear of heavy metals, pesticides, and unwanted microbials, makes broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD drops that are rich in 60 cannabinoids (with 0.0% THC) in flavors like Vanilla Mint, which is tasty in a cup of joe, and Meyer Lemon and Pomegranate Tea, which are perfect for tea drinkers.

And just a word on heat: Some studies have found that CBD degrades when exposed to heat, potentially losing some of its potency. Try adding CBD to an iced coffee or tea, or just let a piping hot mug cool down for a few minutes before adding your CBD.