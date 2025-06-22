Bergamot EO can be used in a number of ways. If you do plan to use bergamot topically for any reason, Kathy Sadowsky, M.S., a registered aromatherapist and licensed massage therapist, says diluting is crucial. "For healthy adults, dilute to 2%," she says. "This is about 10 drops of essential oil per ounce of carrier oil." Also with topical use, phototoxicity is a concern9 , so don't go out in the sun with bergamot essential oil on your skin, hair, or lips.