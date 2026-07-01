31 Studies Reveal The Sweet Spot For Intermittent Fasting
At this point, fasting has been linked to everything from weight loss and better blood sugar control to cellular repair, inflammation reduction, and healthy aging. The conversation has evolved so quickly that it's easy to assume longer fasts must produce bigger benefits.
This has sparked many debates about how much fasting is actually beneficial.
A new review1 published in Nutrients set out to answer that question by examining 31 studies in adults over 60. Researchers wanted to understand whether intermittent fasting supports healthy aging and whether certain approaches work better than others. Their findings suggest that the sweet spot may be narrower than many fasting enthusiasts assume.
Comparing multiple fasting strategies for healthy aging
The review included 31 studies and a network meta-analysis of seven randomized controlled trials. Researchers compared several popular fasting approaches, ranging from daily time-restricted eating to weekly fasting schedules.
They looked at much more than weight loss. The analysis examined body composition, blood sugar regulation, blood pressure, cholesterol, cognitive function, mental health, and cardiovascular outcomes. They wanted to understand whether fasting actually supports the things people hope it supports when they pursue it for longevity.
The sweet spot for fasting
The most effective fasting approaches were also some of the most moderate. A 16:8 time-restricted eating schedule consistently ranked among the top performers for weight loss and improvements in metabolic health. Participants generally lost weight while preserving lean muscle mass, an especially important outcome because muscle is one of the strongest predictors of long-term health, mobility, and resilience as we age.
Several studies also reported improvements in blood sugar control, blood pressure, inflammation markers, and some measures of cognitive function.
But the story changed when fasting became more aggressive.
The researchers found evidence suggesting that very restrictive eating windows and prolonged fasting periods may come with tradeoffs. Some observational studies linked longer fasting durations to poorer cognitive outcomes and a higher risk of cardiovascular mortality. The authors emphasize that these findings do not prove fasting caused those outcomes, but they do raise important questions about where the upper limit may be.
The takeaway wasn't that fasting is harmful. It was that there may be a sweet spot.
How to use fasting for health & longevity
This study pushes back on the common health assumption that maximizing a health practice automatically maximizes the benefit.
Instead, the findings suggest fasting may work more like exercise. A moderate dose can be helpful. An excessive dose may not provide additional advantages and could even create new challenges.
If you currently use intermittent fasting, this research suggests focusing less on stretching your fasting window as long as possible and more on building a sustainable routine that supports overall health. That might mean:
- Start with a moderate eating window, such as 14:10 or 16:8
- Prioritize adequate protein intake throughout the eating window
- Continue resistance training to preserve muscle mass
- Avoid extended fasts lasting multiple days
- Pay attention to hydration, energy levels, and recovery
The takeaway
One of the biggest mistakes we make in nutrition is assuming that if something is good, more must be better.
This review suggests intermittent fasting may be a perfect example of why that isn't always true. The benefits appeared strongest with moderate, structured approaches that improved metabolic health while preserving muscle and supporting overall function.