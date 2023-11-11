First, people in thier 20s who eventually want to become pregnant may consider tracking their menstrual cycle if they aren't already.

This way, you’ll be able to see when something is off (think: a period longer than seven days, spotting, unusual discomfort, etc.) and address it sooner rather than later.

“If a woman has irregular menstrual cycles, they should also seek consultation for a work-up because this could affect their future fertility,” says reproductive endocrinologist Banafsheh Kashani, M.D., OB-GYN.

The tech-savvy may consider downloading a menstrual-tracking app or utilizing the Cycle Tracking on Apple’s iOS 17 update if you have an iPhone. This may make it easier to see patterns over time. However, you can do this via pen and paper or simply mark your calendar when you reach your menstrual phase as well. No matter how you like to track, the most important step is to ask for help when you notice something awry.

Even if you never plan on having children, tracking your menstrual cycle is a great way to get to know your body and notice how your hormones impact your physical and emotional well-being.