Integrative Health

3 Ways To Soothe Burning Eyes That Don't Involve Rubbing, From An Optometrist

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 27, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
(Last Used: 2/9/21) Stressed Woman with Hands Over Her Eyes in a Studio
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
January 27, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Walking in gusty winters or making uninterrupted eye contact with a computer screen are just a few factors that can trigger the temptation to rub your eyes. As satisfying as it can be in the moment, that seemingly simple act can have deleterious effects on eye health

According to optometrist Carly Rose, O.D., the side effects of rubbing your eyes go beyond just a red and irritated look. "We know eye rubbing is linked to keratoconus, allergies, glaucoma, dark circles under your eyes, and wrinkles," she says in a TikTok video. "You can also injure the surface of your eyes, your eyelids, or cause infections." 

While all of that sounds pretty undesirable, it can be hard to resist the temptation to rub—especially when eyes become dry, itchy, or invaded by a pesky piece of fuzz. 

Rather than trying to talk yourself out of the pain (though mindfulness 1and breathwork2 may help reduce pain temporarily), Rose recommends these three eye-rubbing alternatives: 

1.

Tap along the orbital bone

Using the tip of your index finger, gently tap along the orbital bone (aka the bone surrounding your eye socket). This type of eye massage may increase blood flow to the area and help drain fluid, which may help de-puff eye circles rather than exacerbating them. So, essentially gua sha

2.

Use a cold compress

Wet a washcloth with cold water and rest it over both eyes. This should help relieve any itching. According to Rose, "For allergies: [Rubbing] busts open your mast cells, releases more histamine, and makes the allergies worse!" So this alternative is not only more soothing but actually far more beneficial in the long run. 

3.

Rub your earlobes

Even Rose admits this one sounds a bit strange, but rubbing your earlobes with your index finger and thumb can help. Look, it might not be the most effective option, but for minor irritation, the soothing trick could be a helpful distraction. 

The takeaway

For most people, eye rubbing is the natural reaction to dry or irritated eyes, but the potential consequences aren't worth the temporary relief. Trying one of these three optometrist-approved alternatives is safer for your overall eye health.

If you continue to suffer from symptoms, consider visiting an eye doctor who may be able to prescribe eye drops or other suitable solutions. 

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

