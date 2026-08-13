3 Unsuspecting Ways Low Vitamin D Can Affect Women's Health
While we often think of vitamin D in the context of bone health or immunity, there are vitamin D receptors located (basically) everywhere in the body. This includes the heart and blood vessels, skin, muscles, endocrine glands (hormone-producing organs and tissues), and the gut.
That means that a low vitamin D status—as indicated via a blood test—can have profound effects on the body. This is true for men, and women. Here, we break down how insufficient (or deficient) vitamin D levels impact women’s health specifically, and how to improve your vitamin D status. Because food and sunshine alone likely aren’t enough.
Low mood
Research shows that vitamin D status is strongly linked to mood, anxiety, and depression. Vitamin D influences the production of neurotransmitters (like serotonin and dopamine), modulates inflammation in the brain, protects brain cells, and helps regulate the stress response.
When there isn’t enough vitamin D in your system, these processes can no longer run without a hitch. Taking vitamin D supplements can help counter this.
A small study in 50 women with type 2 diabetes and significant depressive symptoms found that six months of weekly vitamin D supplementation was associated with significant improvements in depression, anxiety, and overall mental health.
More severe PMOS symptoms
Vitamin D status may be particularly relevant for women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS and formerly known as PCOS).
This is a common hormonal and metabolic condition (affecting up to 20% of women worldwide) that can cause irregular periods, elevated androgens, and fertility challenges. Research has found that vitamin D insufficiency is common among women with PMOS and may be associated with some of the condition’s metabolic and reproductive features.
One possible connection is insulin resistance, a hallmark of PMOS. Vitamin D may influence insulin signaling, glucose metabolism, and inflammatory pathways, which could help explain the relationship between low vitamin D and PCOS. Some studies also suggest that correcting vitamin D insufficiency may support more regular menstrual cycles and improve markers of insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS.
Sleep apnea
Research has uncovered an intriguing connection between vitamin D status and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that can become more common in women during and after menopause. A 2023 meta-analysis1 found that people with OSA had lower vitamin D levels and were more likely to be vitamin D deficient, particularly those with moderate or severe OSA. The researchers noted that the relationship persisted regardless of age.
It's still unclear, however, whether low vitamin D contributes to OSA, whether OSA lowers vitamin D, or whether shared factors drive both.
Improving your vitamin D status
Improving your vitamin D status can support all of these areas of health, but change doesn’t happen overnight. If you’re deficient, it can take several weeks to a few months for vitamin D levels to meaningfully increase, depending on how low you start, how much you take, and how well you absorb it.
Supplementation is often the most reliable way to raise and maintain vitamin D levels year-round. Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is generally preferred over D2 because it tends to raise blood levels more effectively.
The takeaway
As vitamin D impacts so many important aspects of health, it’s important to regularly get your levels checked and supplement accordingly. You want to see your vitamin D at a minimum of 30 ng/mL (ideally closer to 50 mg/mL). The best way to achieve and maintain that goal is with the help of a supplement.