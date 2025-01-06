Skip to Content
Functional Food

How To Cook Perfect, Slime-Free Okra: 3 Tips, From An RD

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
January 06, 2025
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Okra
Image by Shilpa Iyer / Stocksy
January 06, 2025

There's so much to love about okra. If you're a stranger to the Southern delicacy, allow us to give you the highlights: Okra is chock-full of vitamins C and K, as well as prebiotics and folate. In fact, "one cup of okra provides 15% of the daily value for folate," says registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN.

It's also low-carb and high-fiber, so while it's botanically classified as a fruit, it's often considered more of a nonstarchy vegetable in the diet, Knudsen remarks. 

It's healthy, it's in season, and it's incredibly easy to whip up. But there's one gripe about okra that may have you avoiding it altogether: its slimy texture. 

What makes okra so slimy? 

Perhaps you've taken a bite and recoiled at its stickiness; sometimes there's even a translucent goo coating each pod. Shudder. "This is caused by a substance called mucilage," Knudsen notes, "which is a gelatinous soluble-fiber also found in aloe vera and cactuses." 

And when okra is heated, that mucilage makes its thick appearance—great for gumbos and stews, sure, but not so appealing on a sautéed side dish. 

How to make the perfect okra, every time

So is there a way to cook slime-free okra without dunking it into the deep fryer? Here, Knudsen has a batch of tricks:  

  1. Avoid excess moisture: To reduce the slime, make sure you're not adding too much liquid to the pan (or grill or baking sheet or air fryer). You also want to make sure the okra you're working with is bone dry: "After you wash okra, like any fresh produce, it's important to pat it completely dry and to work with a dry knife and cutting board," says Knudsen. On that note, don't cover the pan if you're sautéing the okra, as that can draw out more moisture as they steam. 
  2. Soak it in vinegar before cooking: Some people may find soaking the okra in vinegar for half an hour can keep it slime-free. Knudsen agrees: "The acid from the vinegar may be beneficial in preventing the okra from getting too slimy when cooking," she notes, but you can also add acids like vinegar or lemon juice toward the end of cooking to have a similar effect. 
  3. Don't overcut the pods: Cutting into the okra releases the mucilage, so rather than chopping them up into bite-size pieces, you may want to cook them whole. If you must make some cuts, you might want to cut them in half lengthwise or into larger chunks. 

The takeaway

No need to avoid okra entirely: If you aren't a fan of its slimy texture, try Knudsen's methods to keep your okra crunchy—no matter whether you sauté, sear, air-fry, or grill the summer superfood.

More On This Topic

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

