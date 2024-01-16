Skip to Content
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Must-Have Tips For Better Gut Health 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
January 16, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Woman eating
Image by mapodile / iStock
January 16, 2024

Before we dive into a host of gut-supporting tips from functional medicine doctor Mary Pardee, N.D., let’s make one thing clear: Those with IBS, celiac disease, ulcers, or any other serious gut health concern should probably skip the general health advice and follow a more nuanced plan from their doctor. 

If that isn’t the case for you and you simply want to optimize your gut health, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, find the nonnegotiable gut health tips Pardee shared on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

1.

Get more fiber

Fiber is a unique complex carbohydrate (found exclusively in plants) that is passes through the body undigested, which is why it can help keep the digestive system on track by moving items right along post-meal. 

But before the nutrient helps you pass food you’ve eaten, your microbiome takes advantage of the soluble fiber you consume. See, bacteria in the colon feed off of fermentable soluble fibers—like legumes (e.g., beans)—and create gut-healthy metabolites known as short-chain fatty (SCFAs)1, per the Journal of Lipid Research. These SCFAs then aid in sustaining energy levels, promoting a healthy inflammatory response2, and regulating blood sugar levels. 

Given these gut-related benefits, it’s no wonder Pardee suggests upping your intake. “Things like psyllium husk, flaxseeds, quinoa—all of these things that are high in fiber," she explaibns. "Those are going to be the food sources for your gut microbes to consume so that they can then go and produce the products that help our human body.”

Here’s a list of some more high-fiber foods to consider adding to your grocery list. If you’re struggling to get enough (and you’re not alone if so), consider adding a fiber supplement to your routine—here’s how to know yours is actually working

2.

Eat an array of plants

Another tip Pardee (and plenty of other health experts) swears by is diversifying the plants found on your plate. “If you can go out and have a new thing from the grocery store or the farmer’s market once a week, just to give your [gut] bacteria exposure to different phytochemicals and fiber sources, that will help increase the diversity of the gut microbiome,” she says. 

Research echoes the recommendation, finding that those who eat around 30 plants a week had the healthiest microbiomes. Now, 30 isn’t a hard and fast rule, and it’s not realistic for everyone given the barriers to accessing whole foods in certain areas. Rather than regarding this number as the standard, follow Pardee’s advice to focus on getting more plants in your diet—whatever that means for you. 

If you do want to experiment with the 30 plants challenge, check out my experience following the protocol for one month.

3.

Focus on fermented foods

Finally, Pardee encourages you add fermented foods to the list, praising their probiotic-rich nature. These fermented foods have been shown to increase microbial diversity and reduce inflammation in the gut, according to a recent Stanford clinical trial3

So the next time you create your grocery list, add one or two fermented items. Below, some quick options Pardee recommends: 

  • Sauerkraut 
  • Kimchi 
  • Kefir
  • Plain yogurt 

The takeaway 

For your most optimal gut health yet, start by upping your fiber intake. Once you cover that base, move on to plant diversity and do your best to incorporate new fruits, vegetables, beans, and spices into your diet. Then before leaving the market, grab some fermented foods to feed your microbiome, too. Now, there are way more gut health tips where these came from: For more advice on healing your gut and reducing bloat, tune into Pardee's podcast episode below!

